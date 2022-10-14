Rey Mysterio moved to SmackDown, instantly becomes top contender to Intercontinental title

Rey Mysterio made a surprise appearance on Friday Night SmackDown this week, showing up backstage to have a chat with Triple H. He was there to tell the boss straight up that he’s quitting WWE.

The ongoing issues with his son have created an impossible situation for him. He will not hit his own son, even at his worst, and because of that the situation has become untenable. The only option, as he saw it, was to leave the company altogether.

Triple H insisted he stick around and give him five minutes of his time to try to figure something out.

That ended up being a move from Monday Night Raw to Friday Night SmackDown, separating Rey from Dominik and the rest of The Judgment Day. Just ignore the fact that there is plenty of crossover on a weekly basis.

We learned of this just after Mysterio replaced Karrion Kross in the Fatal 4-Way match to determine the next challenger to the Intercontinental championship. He would go on to win that match, pinning Ricochet after The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes got into a melee on the outside and left things wide open for him.

It’s unclear when exactly Mysterio will challenge GUNTHER.

