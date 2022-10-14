Despite SmackDown screwjob, Sheamus will have to earn another shot at GUNTHER

Sheamus got a measure of revenge when The Brawling Brutes took down Imperium at Extreme Rules, but that still doesn’t quite make up what happened last Friday on SmackDown.

The Celtic Warrior had GUNTHER locked in a cloverleaf when the Intercontinental champion tapped the mat twice. Referee Jessika Carr didn’t think the Ring General was submitting, and allowed the match to continue... which allowed Ludwig Kaiser to slip him Sheamus’ shillelagh and steal the win that way.

Combined with their win at the PLE, that should be grounds for a rematch, right? Not yet. The powers-that-be are still gonna make him earn another shot, tonight (Oct. 14) on the blue brand.

A Fatal 4-Way will determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental title. Sheamus figures to be a favorite, but he’ll have to deal with two guys in the midst of big introductory pushes in Karrion Kross & Solo Sikoa. Ricochet would seem to be here to take the fall, but you never know in Triple H’s WWE.

This match joins the return of Bray Wyatt, a Kofi Kingston/Sami Zayn match, and LA Knight vs. mån.sôör on the card for tonight’s SmackDown. Thoughts?