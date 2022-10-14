SmackDown airs tonight (Oct. 14) with a live show from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the first SmackDown episode during the four week build towards Crown Jewel, which takes place on Nov. 5.

Bray Wyatt has so many questions to answer

Bray Wyatt made his spectacular return to WWE at the very end of Extreme Rules, blowing out his lantern to send the show off the air. After giving us a “Revel in what you are” tease on Raw, the man himself will appear live on SmackDown tonight.

There are so many questions about Wyatt’s return that fans are curious to know more about.

How will Wyatt’s latest incarnation differ from his previous ones, besides the new mask? Why is he back in WWE? What has he been doing during his absence? Has he been able to move on from The Fiend? What is Wyatt6, and who will be joining it? Is Bray going to be a babyface or a heel? Who will his first victim be? Where do Alexa Bliss and Bo Dallas fit into his return, if at all? Who is Uncle Howdy? Is the Vince McMahon puppet gone forever? When are we getting the next Swamp match?

Wyatt should have a microphone in his hand tonight to begin to unravel some of these mysteries. But Bray always likes to leave us with more questions than answers, so the clues and teases might just be getting started.

The title scene

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend the belt against YouTube star Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. Neither man is advertised for the show tonight, so you’ll have to settle for a whole lot of talking from Bloodline members Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn. Hey, that doesn’t actually sound too bad.

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER escaped last week with his title by cheating his ass off against Sheamus. The Brawling Brutes then gained a measure of revenge against Imperium in a good old fashioned donnybrook at Extreme Rules. What will the next gimmick match in this series be?

Ronda Rousey is the new SmackDown women’s champion after she forced Liv Morgan to pass out at Extreme Rules. Ronda didn’t even need to use thumbtacks to subdue the former champ. Will Liv get a rematch for the title, or is WWE not interested in booking a fourth match in this feud?

Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai might need to focus on keeping Bayley from spiraling out of control after her latest loss on Raw. In the meantime, it looks like the new team of Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez already want a shot at the gold.

The Usos are the undisputed WWE tag team champions and might be headed to another feud with New Day. Kofi Kingston will go one-on-one with Sami Zayn tonight. Let’s see if Jey Uso can put his personal feelings aside and help Sami win this match.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Karrion Kross needed Scarlett’s help and pepper spray to defeat Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. I bet Drew is pissed off and looking for payback tonight.

- LA Knight will have his debut match on the main roster tonight after shedding the Max Dupri gimmick last week. Does this mean Maxxine Dupri is no longer his kayfabe sister? Knight is scheduled for a singles match against Maximum Male Model mån.sôör.

- Solo Sikoa is very good at beating Ricochet’s ass. Will he find a new way to beat that ass tonight, or will he move on to another babyface like Shinsuke Nakamura?

- Legado Del Fantasma made their SmackDown debut last week, with Queen Zelina Vega replacing Elektra Lopez. They targeted Hit Row with an unprovoked ambush. How will Top Dolla and his crew respond to this vicious attack?

- Happy Corbin has to return to the show one of these weeks, right? Or is he doomed to be trapped inside JBL’s limo forever?

- Braun Strowman helped New Day beat the Usos and Zayn last week. Which hapless fools will The Monster run over tonight?

- It looks like Sarah Logan will be returning with the Viking Raiders whenever Erik is healthy and ready to get back in the ring.

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?