The WWE name generator strikes again

Here’s a question for you, dear reader. If I told you the man pictured above is a pro wrestler, what do you think his ring name might be?

Whatever you came up, just scrap it, because the WWE name generator came up with something better.

This man’s real name is Joe Spivak. Late last year WWE announced that he was part of their first ever NIL class of college athletes. They described him as a “6-foot, 300-pound football player from Northwestern University.”

And now he’s set to make his debut tomorrow on NXT Level Up under the ring name Tank Ledger.

I’ll repeat that. The man you are looking at above is going to wrestle for WWE using the ring name Tank Ledger.

It’s perfect. Of course his name is Tank Ledger.

The next fun step is the part where WWE names his finishing move.

