Edge plays a handsome god of war in his new acting gig on Disney+

Variety broke the news that Adam Copeland aka Edge is joining the cast of the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Here is how the publication describes Edge’s background and role in the series:

Copeland will appear in a recurring guest star role as Ares, the god of War. Ares is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.” Copeland is best known as Edge, a WWE Hall of Famer who returned to the ring in January 2020 after a nine-year hiatus due to medical issues. He is also an accomplished actor, having appeared in shows like “Vikings,” “Haven,” and “The Flash” as well as films like “Money Plane” and “Interrogation.”

The cast of the series also includes Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries. The plot of the series is summarized as follows:

Per the official series logline, “‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”

There’s no word yet on how much of Edge’s screen time will be spent sitting in a cockpit.

Do you plan to check out Edge on Disney+ when the show premieres in early 2024, Cagesiders?