NXT’s Arianna Grace posted the following series of tweets a short while ago, explaining that she is injured, needs surgery, and has a tough road ahead:

Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring ❤️ — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) October 13, 2022

I will be documenting my journey to recovery on my Instagram story, and TikTok as well. So if you want to come on this ride with me, that’s how you can do so. It’s going to be a tough road ahead… I’m nervous but ready. — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) October 13, 2022

I would also like to thank everybody for their kind words and well wishes. It’s greatly appreciated right now and means a lot to me. I do what I do for the fans, and it means a lot to feel the support from you all ❤️ — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) October 13, 2022

We don’t know what her specific injury is just yet or how much time she is expected to miss, but it sounds like Arianna will provide regular updates through her social media accounts.

Grace is the daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella. She wrestled on NXT 2.0 television as recently as last month. Her most recent match took place in early October on NXT Level Up, where she teamed up with Kiana James against the duo of Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca.