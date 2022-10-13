Here’s Triple H spitting water with Post Malone

WWE loves mixing it up with celebrities outside of the pro wrestling world, and that’s exactly what happened backstage at last night’s Post Malone concert in New York City.

WWE tweeted out this amusing video of Triple H and Post Malone spitting water together at Madison Square Garden:

I think Post does a pretty good job of recreating the signature spot of Triple H’s well-known pro wrestling entrance. Their synchronization on the water spit isn’t too far off either, aided by Triple H counting them down with three fingers. It’s not perfect, though, so maybe they’ll have to spend more quality time spitting together to perfectly nail it.

Stephanie McMahon was also there, giving us this picture of all three posing together:

After getting chokeslammed by the Undertaker, toasted by Ric Flair, and now spitting water with Triple H, what do you think Post Malone’s next wrestling spot will be?