The ratings and viewership data are in for the Oct. 11 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, WWE’s developmental brand bounced back nicely after an off week. The episode was watched by 737,000 people, an uptick of 18% over Oct. 4 and the show’s biggest audience since last year’s Halloween Havoc on Oct. 26, 2021. It scored a .15 among 18-49 year olds, which was a 15% week-to-week improvement but still right in the show’s normal range.

It wasn’t without competition, either. Major League Baseball’s divisional playoff round started, and the prime time games finished first and second on cable (TBS’ coverage of the New York Yankees win over the Cleveland Guardians was on top with 5.35 million viewers and a 1.34 in the demo). And the new National Hockey League season kicked off on ESPN with a doubleheader that saw both games finish in the top ten among cable originals. NXT finished 14th.

Next Tuesday will be VERY INTERESTING, as AEW Dynamite airs opposite NXT for the first time in a long time, MLB’s National League Championship Series starts on FOX, and the National Basketball Association season will be underway.

Buckle up, and take in our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating over the past year:

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s show click here. For video highlights, click here.