Long simmering tensions between the members of Diamond Mine came to a head at Worlds Collide last month. Accused traitor Roderick Strong was taken out backstage, then Damon Kemp revealed himself as the actual turncoat when he prevented The Creeds from winning the Tag titles.

It’s given us Ambulance Match between Kemp and Julius Creed at Halloween Havoc where Brutus Creed’s NXT career will be on the line. To get ready for that, The Creeds & Ivy Nile paid a visit to Roddy on the Oct. 11 NXT... in the hospital, where he’s apparently been since Sept. 4...

Must have been one hell of an attack from Kemp. Considering Gable Steveson’s big brother also put Brutus on the shelf, Julius better watch his back.

Send Strong some healing vibes, and check out this playlist of highlights from last night’s NXT:

Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer – Best of 3 Final Match

Apollo Crews promises to leave Grayson Waller in the dark

Indi Hartwell vs. Valentina Feroz

Cora Jade gets spooked by Roxanne Perez’s potential selection

Edris Enofé & Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad

Sonya Deville blindsides Alba Fyre to aid Toxic Attraction

Cameron Grimes has teammates in mind to battle Schism

Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark make it work in the ring

Halloween Havoc brings NXT’s most frightening night on Oct. 22

Hank Walker gives Quincy a pat of encouragement

Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Sonya Deville has Mandy Rose’s back

Thea Hail vs. Kiana James

Ilja Dragunov vs. Grayson Waller

Bron Breakker spears Ilja Dragunov

Mark Long of “The Challenge” has Grayson Waller’s back (Digital Exclusive)

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams are on the hunt for Wes Lee (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for the Oct. 11 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.