Long simmering tensions between the members of Diamond Mine came to a head at Worlds Collide last month. Accused traitor Roderick Strong was taken out backstage, then Damon Kemp revealed himself as the actual turncoat when he prevented The Creeds from winning the Tag titles.
It’s given us Ambulance Match between Kemp and Julius Creed at Halloween Havoc where Brutus Creed’s NXT career will be on the line. To get ready for that, The Creeds & Ivy Nile paid a visit to Roddy on the Oct. 11 NXT... in the hospital, where he’s apparently been since Sept. 4...
Must have been one hell of an attack from Kemp. Considering Gable Steveson’s big brother also put Brutus on the shelf, Julius better watch his back.
Send Strong some healing vibes, and check out this playlist of highlights from last night’s NXT:
- Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal
- Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer – Best of 3 Final Match
- Apollo Crews promises to leave Grayson Waller in the dark
- Indi Hartwell vs. Valentina Feroz
- Cora Jade gets spooked by Roxanne Perez’s potential selection
- Edris Enofé & Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad
- Sonya Deville blindsides Alba Fyre to aid Toxic Attraction
- Cameron Grimes has teammates in mind to battle Schism
- Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark make it work in the ring
- Halloween Havoc brings NXT’s most frightening night on Oct. 22
- Hank Walker gives Quincy a pat of encouragement
- Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
- Sonya Deville has Mandy Rose’s back
- Thea Hail vs. Kiana James
- Ilja Dragunov vs. Grayson Waller
- Bron Breakker spears Ilja Dragunov
- Mark Long of “The Challenge” has Grayson Waller’s back (Digital Exclusive)
- Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams are on the hunt for Wes Lee (Digital Exclusive)
