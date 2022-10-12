WWE’s booked lots of main roster surprises for NXT’s head-to-head battle with Dynamite

Next Tuesday (Oct. 18), WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite will both air from 8-10pm ET.

It’s a return to the head-to-head battles the two shows had on Wednesday nights from 2019-2021, which were handily won by Dynamite until WWE & USA Network moved NXT to Tuesdays.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are clearly hoping for a different outcome this time around, and while I wouldn’t say they’re pulling out all the stops (that would involve something like booking Roman Reigns for next Tuesday), they’ve got a few tricks up their sleeve.

Sonya Deville showed up this week, and will face the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s title next Tuesday before Alba Frye takes on champion Mandy Rose at Halloween Havoc the following Saturday. Deville own’t be the only SmackDown star on the Oct. 18 NXT. Roxanne Perez is headed to the blue brand this week to scout potential opponents for her Halloween Havoc foe, Cora Jade. Jade will pick a Raw wrestler to take on Perez next Tuesday.

On the men’s side, Tony D’Angelo confirmed he suffered a torn PCL in his match against Wes Lee a few weeks back. He also wasn’t happy his boy Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo lost to Lee last night. So Tony D is bringing in a mystery opponent to teach Stacks a lesson next week.

The Don didn’t mention the main roster, but Cameron Grimes did while talking about his trios match against The Schism. Grimes got some revenge against Joe Gacy’s group when he interfered in the #1 contender Tag Triple Threat to the detriment of Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid (Edris Enofe & Malik Blade eventually won the right to challenge Pretty Deadly). Now, he will bring two stars from Raw and/or SmackDown next Tuesday for his latest showdown with Joe Gacy.

Here’s NXT’s card for Tues., Oct. 18:

• The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes & two partners from the main roster • Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville • Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. an opponent of Tony D’Angelo’s choosing • Roxanne Perez vs. an opponent of Cora Jade’s choosing from SmackDown • Cora Jade vs. an opponent of Roxanne Perez’s choosing from Raw

Is it a winning strategy? Dynamite’s average ratings are significantly higher than NXT’s, and they already have a World title match booked between Jon Moxley & Hangman Page with an MJF cash-in looming. So WWE’s developmental brand faces an uphill battle. But MYSTERY OPPONENTS/PARTNERS and guest stars are two of wrestling fans’ favorite things...