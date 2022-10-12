WWE featured six total matches on the main card of Extreme Rules 2022, which took place on Oct. 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 3 hours, 10 minutes, and 50 seconds (3h 10m 50s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the six matches that took place during this event:

29m 56s: Edge vs. Finn Balor

17m 50s: Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

16m 42s: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

16m 36s: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

12m 22s: Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey

10m 24s: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

These times add up to 1h 43m 50s, which is roughly 54.4% of the show. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all 134 WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.6%.

Marathon man Edge did it again! His stamina is the stuff of legends, even as he approaches 50 years of age. His match time of nearly 30 minutes isn’t that far off from the sum of the next two longest fights of the night. There’s one major caveat worth noting in this case, however; about 9m 30s of the match took place after the point when he was handcuffed to the ring rope by Rhea Ripley.

One other match had a strange timing quirk worth mentioning. Karrion Kross put a beatdown on Drew McIntyre for about 3m 11s prior to the opening bell of their Strap match, because the referee was waiting for Karrion to have the strap secured around his wrist before officially starting the bout. This period is excluded from their listed time above of 10m 24s, which is why they ended up as the shortest match of the night.

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?