Sonya Deville shows up in NXT, aligns with Toxic Attraction

Shortly after Alba Fyre defeated Jacy Jayne during this week’s episode of NXT TV, she was attacked by someone wearing all black sitting in the crowd. It wasn’t a fan going rogue for content.

It was Sonya Deville.

The SmackDown star, who has been wandering sort of lost in recent months on the main roster, showed up on the developmental brand to seemingly align with Toxic Attraction, as she helped Jayne and Gigi Dolin put Fyre through a table.

Later, she was asked backstage what she was doing and she made it very clear:

“Mandy and I have had our differences but she’s still my best friend. And if Jacy and Gigi are her girls then in turn they’re my girls, does that make sense? I don’t know what Alba Fyre is thinking with her burning, flaming bat or whatever it’s called but I think she might have burned off a couple of her brain cells. You can’t just abduct the greatest women’s champion in the history of NXT and expect to get away with it consequence free. You get that. You get that. That’s why I’m here.”

She would go on to say she’ll be waiting for Fyre in the ring next week and if she chooses to show up, she won’t make it to Halloween Havoc, where she’s scheduled to challenge Rose for the NXT women’s championship.

Like it?