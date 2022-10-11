Nathan Frazer added to North American title ladder match at Halloween Havoc

Axiom and Nathan Frazer came into this week’s episode of NXT TV tied at one win apiece in their best of three series. The winner of the rubber match would not only take the series but would be added to the North American championship ladder match scheduled for Halloween Havoc on Oct. 18, 2022, at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The two went back-and-forth in a fun match that featured a lot of offense from both men, and several near falls. They had the crowd with them the whole way.

In the end, Frazer countered Axiom just enough times to score the winning pinfall. The two shook hands and embraced in the ring after finishing up what was a pretty damn good series of matches.

That adds Frazer to a ladder match that already includes former champion Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Wes Lee, and Von Wagner.

The updated Halloween Havoc match card: