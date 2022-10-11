The Oct. 10 Raw was already a fallout episode, and one where fans expected some kind of follow-up on the Bray Wyatt reveal from the end of Extreme Rules. But WWE also oaded up the red show’s “season premiere” with some nostalgia in the form of D-G eriatric neration X, and surprises like the return of Brock Lesnar and The Good Brothers.

It paid off with not only big increases over last week’s numbers, but Raw’s best since Monday Night Football kicked off its 2022-2023 season.

Last night’s episode averaged 1.824 million viewers across its three hours, scoring a .55 rating among 18-49 year olds. That’s a more than 12% jump in audience size, and a massive 37.5% increase in the demo over Oct. 4. They’re the show’s best numbers since the last NFL-free Monday night back on Sept. 5.

Raw was fifth on cable (where everything in front of it was from ESPN and football-related), and eighth on all of television for the night. The Kansas City Chiefs thrilling comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders only aired on one network, with 15.8 million people watching and a 4.65 rating.

Also encouraging for Triple H & team, the strong third hour holds returned after disappearing last Monday. Here’s the hourly breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.88 million / .56

Hour Two: 1.89 million / .57

Hour Three: 1.70 million / .53

Brock will be back next Monday as the build to Crown Jewel — and Survivor Series WarGames — picks up steam.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily