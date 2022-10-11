 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aliyah confirms injury, isn’t sure when she’ll be back

By Sean Rueter
/ new

We haven’t seen Aliyah since she & Raquel Rodriguez dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles to Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY & Dakota Kai on the Sept. 12 Raw. Word was she was dealing with a minor injury, and was expected back soon.

We now have an update from Aliyah herself, who reveals she suffered a shoulder & upper torso injury mid-match last month. She also says she doesn’t know what the timeframe is for her return.

It’s been a month so here I go straight from the horses mouth:

I have to say my last match was probably one of my most favorite. And I would like to thank my tag partner Raquel and Damage CTRL And everyone involved. Yes I got injured mid match, however I have this overwhelming gratitude towards the incident because I felt like it pulled out a version of me that I never even knew existed. “Keep going!” I remember thinking. “I never get opportunities like this one” another voice in my head screamed. So idc I’m going to keep going and keep showing out. The emotions and energy I was feeling in the moment truly lit me up inside and I felt INDESTRUCTIBLE in that moment (yes, with an elevated first rib and ac sprain and all.)

I am very grateful to get to do what I do and I hope my passion and efforts transcended thru your television screen.

I don’t know what the future holds or when I’ll be back. But I just want to say thank you for everyone that has reached out. I really can’t wait to get back in the ring.

WWE’s moved Rodriguez into a team with Shotzi, so it wouldn’t seem they’re planning on getting Aliyah back any time soon.

Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats