Aliyah confirms injury, isn’t sure when she’ll be back

We haven’t seen Aliyah since she & Raquel Rodriguez dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles to Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY & Dakota Kai on the Sept. 12 Raw. Word was she was dealing with a minor injury, and was expected back soon.

We now have an update from Aliyah herself, who reveals she suffered a shoulder & upper torso injury mid-match last month. She also says she doesn’t know what the timeframe is for her return.

It’s been a month so here I go straight from the horses mouth: I have to say my last match was probably one of my most favorite. And I would like to thank my tag partner Raquel and Damage CTRL And everyone involved. Yes I got injured mid match, however I have this overwhelming gratitude towards the incident because I felt like it pulled out a version of me that I never even knew existed. “Keep going!” I remember thinking. “I never get opportunities like this one” another voice in my head screamed. So idc I’m going to keep going and keep showing out. The emotions and energy I was feeling in the moment truly lit me up inside and I felt INDESTRUCTIBLE in that moment (yes, with an elevated first rib and ac sprain and all.) I am very grateful to get to do what I do and I hope my passion and efforts transcended thru your television screen. I don’t know what the future holds or when I’ll be back. But I just want to say thank you for everyone that has reached out. I really can’t wait to get back in the ring.

WWE’s moved Rodriguez into a team with Shotzi, so it wouldn’t seem they’re planning on getting Aliyah back any time soon.

Here’s wishing her the best in her recovery.