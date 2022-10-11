The Rock is talking about Roman Reigns a lot, for some reason

The Black Adam press tour’s already revealed Dwayne Johnson’s no longer considering running for President of these United States. It also seems to be revealing that he is strongly considering working a WrestleMania program with his cousin Roman Reigns — if he hasn’t already committed to one, that is.

Chris Van Vliet asked The Rock if he “acknowledges the Tribal Chief”, Johnson had nothing but kind words for all of his relatives in The Bloodline, and how they’ve performed through the change in power at WWE from Vince McMahon to Triple H that occurred this summer:

“I do, it’s my family. I think those guys are — I think they’re doing a great job. And I think what an interesting shift that the company has gone through this year. Unexpected in many ways, but when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you’ve got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. With Roman, I think he’s doing a pretty good job, and the boys too, The Usos too.”

Talk got a little spicier when the Great One spoke to Erin Lim of E!’s The Rundown asked who the Head of the Table is...

“Who is the Head of the Table? Without saying any names, you’re looking into his eyes right now.”

Lim asks if that’s confirmation Rocky is coming for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship(s). He won’t do that, but he does get a twinkle in his eye talking about the possibility:

“I am not confirming that at all. No. No, I am not [laughs] Though I’m gonna get a text from him after he watches this... “I love the idea of a WrestleMania. And I’m close to a lot of people there, but very close to one in particular, who we’ve talked about this. So I like it. There’s just so many other variables that have to come into play. “But I’m a fan, because I’m a promoter at heart, so I’m a fan of promoting an event and what could that be. I love WrestleMania, and I love that world.”

That’s a lot more than we were getting on the Jungle Cruise media blitz in 2021. Johnson’s long made it clear he knows there’s a lot of money to be made working with his Hobbs & Shaw co-star on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and even planted a seed on Young Rock. It’s just a matter of working out the timing (and the dollar amounts).

Will that happen next April in greater Los Angeles? We know Roman’s down... and now we’re starting to hear the kind of answers Rock would give if he was in, too.