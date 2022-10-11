The Mysterio family feud has been incredible

I’ll be damned if WWE didn’t go and get Dominik Mysterio over like he’s Eva Marie walking into a title match against Bayley during their NXT days. Holy shit, the Barclays Center was coming unglued with every taunt of his father, the beloved Rey Mysterio, as he begged for dear old dad to hit him.

“Hit me, come on!”

Rey’s response was to literally break down in tears, shaking his head and attempting to walk away. This is right up there with one of his strongest performances because you can almost feel the pain he’s trying to bring across.

Look at this:

The heat when Dom attacks is something else. You can feel the hurt.

They’re doing a masterful job of building this to the point that Rey will have no choice but to respond physically, and based on everything we’ve seen so far, there’s every reason to think it will make for just as compelling viewing as everything before it.

It would be difficult to stretch this all the way to WrestleMania, but not impossible. And this damn sure feels like a WrestleMania match.

