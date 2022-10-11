WWE NXT preview (Oct. 11, 2022): All’s fair

NXT airs tonight (Oct. 11) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

DAMAGE CNXTRL

Last week, a Twitter exchange set-up The Brawling Brutes visit to NXT. So we’re paying a little more attention to this than we might otherwise...

Hey Toxic….too bad you lost. Maybe you’d like a different Tag Team Title shot… https://t.co/qtvh5bb7PZ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 5, 2022

Gigi Dolin quote-tweeted Bayley with a Dwight Schrute GIF, and even while she’s lamenting her current losing streak, the Role Model took time to retweet WWE’s announcement about Jacy Jayne’s match with #1 contender Alba Fyre tonight. It seems something’s cooking.

But what? Dolin & Jayne already lost out on a shot at reclaiming the NXT Women’s Tag Team belts currently held by Kayden Carter & Katana Chance when they lost to Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark last Tuesday. Now it looks like they’ll take losses to fka Kay Lee Ray before she challenges Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s championship. Neither of those title matches has a date yet, and Rose vs. Fyre may be on hold (Mandy announced recently that her brother Richie died, which could be the reason she was kayfabe kidnapped by Alba last Tuesday).

So will IYO SKY & Dakota Kai come to NXT to defend their WWE Women’t Tag titles against Toxic Attraction? Or will Gigi & Jacy take another trip to the main roster?

My guess? We’ll see a lot of ladies from Raw and SmackDown on NXT next Tuesday. Women’s wrestling’s usually been a successful ratings strategy for the now-black, gold, white & orange brand in the past, and we’ll have a one night war with AEW Dynamite on Oct. 18. Bayley bringing Damage CTRL to the PC while two other wrestlers from the red and blue shows are featured in Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez’s “Pick Your Poison” matches before they face each other in a “Weapons Wild” affair at Halloween Havoc? Grayson Waller did say the company’s entire roster was fair game.

That would allow WWE to promote Bayley & company all week, along with teasing two surprises in the Jade and Perez bouts. Short of bringing The Bloodline to town, it might be Triple H & Shawn Michaels best play against a show that beat them routinely when they were both on Wednesdays.

We’ll see what they set-up tonight.

The rest of the title scene

Before his next Triple Threat title defense against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Oct. 22’s premium live event, NXT champion Bron Breakker will tune up with the arrogant Javier Bernal. “Big Body Javy” set this up last week by suggesting Breakker was none to smart booking himself in another match where he can lose his strap without being pinned or submitted.

After surviving Butch & Ridge Holland’s challenge thanks to the returning Imperium, NXT Tag Team champs Pretty Deadly look like they might have their own multi-team defense on their hands. The Brutes told Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen and Edris Enofe & Malik Blade they’d need to be aggressive if they want to be champions. They responded by surrounding Kit Wilson & Elton Prince after Oct. 4’s main event.

Only one spot left in Halloween Havoc’s Ladder Match for the vacant North American title, and the winner of tonight’s tiebreaker between Axiom & Nathan Frazer will claim it. Whichever man picks up the third victory in their best-of-three series joins Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Wes Lee & Von Wagner in next Saturday’s match,

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Before he gets his next official shot at his nemesis Hayes, Lee will have to deal with someone who has a vendetta against him. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo blames Wes for injuring Tony D’Angelo, and he’ll try to make the former NXT Tag champ pay tonight.

- The feud between Damon Kemp and his former Diamond Mine teammates The Creeds is pretty dang personal, too. After Kemp took out Brutus Creed, Julius Creed challenged him to an Ambulance Match at Halloween Havoc. Damon agreed... but only if Brutus’ NXT career was on the line.

- He tried to save someone from Joe Gacy’s Schism cult, and what did Cameron Grimes get for it? Another beatdown by The Dyad, that’s what.

- Apollo Crews’ visions are coming true now, and Grayson Waller is bleeding from his eyes.

- Veer came, but what business does he have with his former tag partner Sanga? Maybe they’ll all team up with Quincy Elliott? The Super-Diva seems to be making a habit of encouraging big men lately. First it was Sanga, then last week Hank Walker.

- It’s the debut of the Vic Joseph/Booker T announce team!

What will you be looking for on NXT tonight?