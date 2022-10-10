Seth Rollins wins the United States championship

Remember how we told you about Brock Lesnar making a surprise return to WWE on Monday Night Raw this week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York? And how he beat down Bobby Lashley and left him in a heap just minutes before a scheduled United States championship defense against Seth Rollins?

They played up the beating, with the WWE medical team trying to take Lashley to the back to check him out. Rollins grabbed a microphone and tried to goad him into going ahead with the match.

“You’re supposed to be a fighter. You’re supposed to be a champion. You’re supposed to be a soldier!”

It was the last part that got to him.

“You’re a disgrace to your country!”

That was all it took.

Lashley went back to the ring, one arm useless, and demanded the referee ring the bell. He did so. Lashley tried a surprise attack, rushing Rollins with a Spear that Seth somehow countered into a Pedigree. But it only got two! A follow up frog splash also only got two!

Lashley even managed to come back and hit the Spear. When he tried for the Hurt Lock, it was just too much. He didn’t have it in him. Rollins kicked his injured arm, and then delivered The Stomp, and then delivered one more for good measure.

The pinfall was academic.

Seth Rollins is your new United States champion.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of the entire show this week right here.