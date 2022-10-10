Brock Lesnar makes surprise return to WWE

Bobby Lashley was just about to defend the United States championship against Seth Rollins, and he was cutting a promo talking about being a fighting champion and all that good stuff. Then, a familiar riff hit the loud speakers.

Brock Lesnar is back again.

The Beast made a surprise return to Monday Night Raw this week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“Well, holy shit,” Lesnar said. “Good evening, Brooklyn! And good evening, Bobby Lashley!” Then he hit him with an F-5. The crowd demanded more, so he delivered a German Suplex, and then another F-5. For good measure, he threw a submission on too.

He left Lashley in a heap.

Considering Crown Jewel is right around the corner, and Lesnar pretty much always works the Saudi Arabia shows, it’s reasonable to conclude these two will be throwing down once more.

