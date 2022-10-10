Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows return to WWE on Raw

The Judgment Day, namely Finn Balor, were once again trying to get AJ Styles to join up on Monday Night Raw this week in Brooklyn. The two are such good friends going so far back, after all.

AJ Styles teased like he was going to do just that, saying his back has been up against the wall for a long time and maybe what he needed all along was standing right in front of him. He needed friends. He needed family.

So he took a knee.

And he got up and hugged Balor, who said he knew AJ would come around.

“I wasn’t talking about you,” Styles replied.

Cue Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows’ music hitting and rushing to Styles’ side, The O.C. reunited once more, a trio of Good Brothers united against The Judgment Day.

Gallows and Anderson are here! The OC is back and they're taking out #TheJudgmentDay!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PBAZk8Gxgt — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2022

What does this mean for Anderson and New Japan Pro Wrestling? We’ll have to stay tuned for all that.

