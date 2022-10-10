Daniel Cormier’s interested in facing Brock Lesnar in WWE, but not right away

The late announcement that legendary UFC heavyweight Daniel Cormier would serve as the special referee for Seth Rollins & Matt Riddle’s Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules got a lot of people thinking about a Cormier dream bout that never happened in the Octagon or the squared circle.

Back in 2018 after DC won the UFC heavyweight crown to become the organization’s second ever double champion (he already held the light heavyweight title when he knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 226), Brock Lesnar joined the champ-champ in the cage to tease a superfight. Lesnar ended up retiring from mixed martial arts before it could happen, but given Cormier's lifelong love of pro wrestling, doing it in WWE always felt like a possibility.

It led to speculation/hope Brock might even show up in Philadelphia on Saturday night to start a program for Crown Jewel. He'd already faced one UFC rival in Saudi Arabia, after all.

But Cormier didn't quite look ready for the weigh-in, if you know what I mean. It's something he acknowledged while telling the Associated Press he'd love a WWE run... including a Lesnar match:

"I’ve been retired for a couple of years and I look like it. But I’d have to get in shape if I ever want to do something like that. The door is not closed on anything right now in my life. "I’m still at an age where there are some opportunities, but those opportunities need to start now if they’re going to be something I pursue."

DC's 43, and has plenty of experience dropping pounds. Can he do that, learn the ways of worked wrestling match, and reach an agreement with WWE before the 45 year old Lesnar decides to retire to his farm for good?

Place your bets.