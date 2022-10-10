I can’t stop watching Sami Zayn make Logan Paul & Roman Reigns break character on SmackDown

Everyone acknowledges (pun totally intended) that Sami Zayn’s having an amazing year. Between the Johnny Knoxville feud that culminated in WrestleMania 38’s amazing Jackass match, to the next level work he’s done since with Roman Reigns & The Bloodline, the world is getting to watch a pro wrestling master at work in 2022.

Like most performers who’ve thrived in the WWE system, Zayn’s genius lies in his versatility. The Knoxville program was almost entirely comedic. Sami’s current story is ultimately about his character’s longing to be part of a family and a top act, but it’s still provided him with lots of opportunities to make people laugh.

And sometimes, those people aren’t supposed to be laughing. We saw a lot of that on Oct. 7’s season premiere of SmackDown, where in the opening segment neither the Undisputed WWE Universal champion or the man who’s challenging him at Crown Jewel could keep a straight face during Zayn’s “number two” rant at Logan Paul...

Roman was trying so hard pic.twitter.com/Mt0HhArX5a — ఌ (@CHIEFRElGNS) October 8, 2022

This is the first time I can recall Sami getting The Bloodline to corpse in the ring, but it’s not a new phenomena. He did it to the (almost) always stoic Solo Sikoa a few weeks ago backstage...

And who can forget when Zayn got both the Big Dog and his Bloodline nemesis Jey Uso with a little dance this summer?

sami got roman giggling and jey laughing his ass off #smackdown pic.twitter.com/XocuFCLovq — touch grass (@cheifstribal) August 27, 2022

No wonder everyone is singing his praises! He’s so good at his job that other people almost can’t do theirs!