On Fri., Oct. 7, SmackDown had a lot going for it. Roman Reigns & The Bloodline were promoted in advance, along with Reigns’ next challenger, “Media Megastar” Logan Paul. It was the last show before Extreme Rules, the White Rabbit teases continued, and we got the rematch of one of the years best bouts in GUNTHER vs. Sheamus.

Unfortunately, it didn’t result in a ratings boost for WWE and FOX. Showbuzz Daily reports SmackDown’s audience was slightly (1.4%) bigger than the week before, coming in at 2.24 million. The .54 rating among 18-49 year olds was identical to Sept. 30’s.

SmackDown was the highest rated show on broadcast television, beating the .47 of second place finisher Shark Tank. It was well behind the top cable show, however, as the Major League Baseball Playoffs started last Friday, and ESPN’s primetime offering (the San Diego Padres win over the New York Mets) scored a .99 in the demo. It was watched by 3.61 million people.

Here’s a rundown of the past six months worth of blue brand numbers while you mull over what that means: