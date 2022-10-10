Raw airs tonight (Oct. 10) with a live show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This is the first episode of Raw during the four week build towards Crown Jewel, which takes place on Nov. 5 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE wants nothing to do with Daddy Ass

D-Generation X is set to appear tonight on Raw to celebrate their 25th anniversary in WWE. Triple H, Road Dogg, HBK, and X-Pac will be in the house to celebrate 25 years of immature antics and rebelling against the authority, even as most of them are currently part of the authority in WWE.

One key D-X name who will be missing from the celebration is Bad Ass Billy Gunn, better known these days in AEW as “Daddy Ass”. He happens to be the focal point of the most popular catchphrase in that company today: “Scissor me, Daddy Ass!”

That kind of lewd sexual innuendo and juvenile behavior is right in D-X’s wheelhouse, but it sounds like WWE wants nothing to do with Daddy Ass tonight. They will reportedly “be ready” for any “Daddy Ass” chants that break out, which has to be one of the most ridiculous things ever reported by a wrestling journalist.

There normally wouldn’t be concerns with a WWE audience hijacking a show or segment with chants of Daddy Ass, but tonight’s episode comes our way from New York City. The fanbase there is more likely to be aware of the Daddy Ass and scissoring craze, so I’m definitely curious to see if these chants gain any traction while D-X is out there.

I don’t expect Daddy Ass to become a big thing that takes over the entire segment. Triple H or Road Dogg will probably have a witty one-liner ready to go to shut it down if it does happen, and then everyone in the ring will quickly move on to beating up some mid-card heel like Chad Gable. But I guess you never really know until you tune in tonight to see how WWE deals with the Daddy Ass and scissoring fad that is taking over pro wrestling.

And thus concludes the dumbest opening I’ve ever written in these WWE previews. Thanks a lot, Daddy Ass.

The title scene

It’s the season premiere of Raw, so WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (and The Bloodline) is actually booked for a Monday night show for once. I don’t think WWE is advertising Logan Paul to be there, so it’s not clear what Roman will be doing other than talking trash and anticipating that Kevin Owens will interrupt The Bloodline to perhaps get a match with Solo Sikoa.

United States Champion Bobby Lashley is set to defend the United States title tonight against Seth Rollins. It feels like a title change could be coming here, given that WWE has emphasized Seth’s championship drought, Bob gave a speech last week about how the title doesn’t make the man, and Seth needs to rebound after losing in the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules. Also, Brock Lesnar needs an opponent for Crown Jewel, and maybe WWE wants to free up Lashley from the belt so that he can settle some unfinished business with the Beast Incarnate. Or maybe I’m completely wrong about all of this, and Bobby will simply beat Seth again just like he did a few weeks ago.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is on top of the world after vanquishing Bayley and Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at Extreme Rules. I doubt this is the last that Bianca hears from Damage CTRL, however, especially with War Games looming next month. Are Alexa Bliss and Asuka available to watch Belair’s back after last week’s beatdown?

The Usos are the WWE tag team champions, but they don’t really have any competition on Raw. They should be appearing in Roman’s segment tonight, at the very least, and Sami Zayn could be babysitting that hot head Jey Uso for the rest of the show.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Bray Wyatt is back in WWE. It’s not clear yet if Wyatt will be primarily featured on Raw or SmackDown, but there has to be some kind of follow-up to his spectacular return from two nights ago. Ratings should be high for tonight’s show, and the anticipation for what Bray has to say is one reason why.

- The Judgment Day crossed the line at Extreme Rules, crushing Beth Phoenix’s skull with a brutal conchairto. That little shithead Dominik Mysterio also got a ton of heat for kicking his father’s ass. How will Edge and Rey Mysterio respond to these actions, and which side will AJ Styles join in this fight?

- Is Matt Riddle okay after that crazy Broton off the top of the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules?

- The Miz plans to throw a party to celebrate his birthday tonight. I’m pretty sure it’s going to end with that creep Dexter Lumis murdering him.

- Omos is a very tall man who is very good at squashing jobbers. Braun Strowman is another very tall man who is good at doing more than just squashing jobbers. It looks to me like WWE is building something up between these two on Raw, so maybe Braun will show up tonight to move us along that path.

- Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory go one-on-one tonight. Theory cost Johnny a match against Otis last week, so I bet Gargano gets his revenge on that dweeb tonight.

- After last week’s match against Lashley, how many weeks will it be before we see Mustafa Ali back on Raw?

- Can Candice LeRae bounce back from last week’s loss against Dakota Kai?

- Raw has a new commentary team. Goodbye, Jimmy Smith! Hello, Kevin Patrick! Welcome back, Cathy Kelley! Good luck interviewing those obnoxious heels, Byron Saxton!

- This episode is being promoted as the “season premiere” of Raw. That’s strange, because I can’t recall a season finale or any down time between seasons.

What will you be looking for on Raw?