WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 10, 2022) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, featuring all the fallout from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) that went down just this past Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: D-Generation X returns to celebrate their 25th Anniversary, as Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg come together for the first time in a long time. Elsewhere, The Bloodline are scheduled for the show, Seth Rollins challenges Bobby Lashley for the United States championship, Johnny Gargano takes on Austin Theory, and a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 10