Daniel Cormier will be guest referee for Rollins vs. Riddle Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules

Ariel Helwani with the breaking news via Twitter on the Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle Fight Pit match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for Sun., Oct. 8, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

Breaking:



Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8.



No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Ri8tHOTcU1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 2, 2022

Daniel Cormier, a former NCAA and UFC champion, has long flirted with the idea of coming over to professional wrestling. He’s engaged in talks with WWE in the past but those talks never went anywhere.

Until now.

A statement released by Helwani from Cormier himself:

“The Rollins-Riddle feud has gotten very intense and personal. There’s only one person qualified enough to oversee this brutal match at Xtreme Rules and it’s me. I’ll see you guys in Philly next Saturday.”

WWE is already promoting this for Monday Night Raw this coming week, telling fans to tune in to get all the details on that show.

Cormier is currently a color commentator for the UFC.