Rhea Ripley is having a lot of fun being cheeky on WWE TV these days

If you look back on Rhea Ripley when she first came into WWE, even just when she moved up from NXT to the main roster, she’s got an entirely different look and feel today. Back in the day, you could get away with working the same gimmick for a decade but with content being king and hours and hours of TV every week, today’s stars have to evolve.

Ripley has been one of the best at it.

Here’s what she had to say to SPORTbible Australia about it:

“I feel like the evolution of Rhea Ripley has been all my different personalities that have been turned up to 100. “I feel like this is a different side of me compared to the Rhea Ripley from a year ago, it’s just different personas and emotions inside of me that get to come out. “I’m being very cheeky on TV these days and getting my hands dirty and it’s been a lot of fun.”

To think she went from the Mae Young Classic to being a dark lord sneaking in sly innuendos about making Dominik Mysterio a man.

No wonder she’s having so much fun.