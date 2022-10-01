WWE books the card for Raw next week

Next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will act as the go home show for the red brand heading into the Extreme Rules pay-per-view scheduled for Sun., Oct. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. Naturally, that means we gotta get a contract signing in.

Indeed, WWE has announced that Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will meet up with her next challenger, Bayley, to make their match in “The City of Brotherly Love” official.

In addition to that, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will have a face-to-face meeting but with a special twist — a “No Contact Clause” has been put in place. As WWE explains it, if either one of them puts their hands on the other, then the Fight Pit battle will be called off.

Elsewhere, Rey Mysterio will partner with AJ Styles to take on The Judgment Day.

Here’s everything currently planned for next week’s show: