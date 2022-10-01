Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Candice LeRae’s Raw debut, Edge returning to get a piece of The Judgment Day, and an extreme brawl between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Los Lotharios

Every wrestling show needs jobbers, and Angel & Humberto are stuck in that role whether it’s Vince McMahon or Triple H are running the show. Their job last night (Sept. 30) on SmackDown was to put over Hit Row.

Stock Down #2: The Miz

The Miz was a longtime wrestling fan before he joined the business, so he should really know better than to hire the “elite security professionals” pictured above to protect him from Dexter Lumis. Of course those inept dopes never stood a chance, and Miz ended the night with that creep Dexter stroking his unconscious face yet again.

The A-Lister has no clue how to deal with Lumis and looks like a bigger fool with each failed attempt. The Miz is a former WWE champion, but this has been going on long enough that it’s getting hard to take him seriously as someone who should even be chasing mid-card gold in WWE.

Stock Down #1: Maximum Male Models

Things continue to look bleak for the future of Maximum Male Models. Max Dupri pretty much left the group this week. Without him around, this faction is sunk.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa

Zayn & Sikoa represented The Bloodline last night on SmackDown, defeating Ricochet & Madcap Moss in tag team action. Wins like this help establish Sikoa’s place as the muscle of The Bloodline, while also furthering the tension between Sami and Jey Uso.

Stock Up #2: Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano

Owens and Gargano teamed up on both Raw and SmackDown this week, scoring wins over heels like Chad Gable, Otis, and Austin Theory. They were even featured in the main event of SmackDown, on a night when several wrestlers couldn’t travel to the show due to Hurricane Ian.

Stock Up #1: Bianca Belair & Bayley

Belair picked up a key win over IYO SKY on Raw while also chasing Bayley away on SmackDown. Bayley was also featured on both shows this week, including a win over Shotzi and her tank.

The main event of Extreme Rules is wide open, and Belair & Bayley could very well take that spot when they fight over the Raw women’s championship in a Ladder match. WWE commentary is hyping it up as a historic match, which might give them an edge over Edge, Rousey, and Rollins for the main event position.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?