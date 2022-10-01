Week 4 without Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee took a job as an analyst on the desk for College GameDay on ESPN. Because that runs every Saturday morning in a different city, he was forced to relinquish his spot as the color commentator on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Michael Cole.

It’s been four weeks now since he’s been gone.

We miss him terribly.

Pain is relative. I know that. Still, when I stubbed my toe on my desk earlier I genuinely believed for the eight seconds that it was throbbing that there is no pain a human can experience quite like that. What a silly ass thing to believe, even just for eight seconds. Especially under these circumstances.

We hope you return soon, Pat Mac.