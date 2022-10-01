One step closer to LA Knight on SmackDown

We’ve been closely following the saga of Max Dupri since he made his debut on the main roster with WWE after a successful run in NXT as LA Knight. It was a strange gimmick change for the fast walking, faster talking, ass kicking, son of a son of a, but it was a different time then.

Vince McMahon was still in charge.

With that being the case, and Triple H running the show, we’ve slowly but surely seen the acts “The Game” pushed while he was the top dog in NXT coming back around again. The latest sign that Dupri is no longer and Knight is coming to replace him:

The Maximum Male Models have been turned into a complete joke — they always were if we’re being honest about it, but these days it’s a lot more forward facing. Dupri isn’t laughing though, and his unrest has been made clear time and time again.

With Knight’s signature “yeah” tacked on each time.

LET ME TALK TO YA!

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: