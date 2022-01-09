Natalya is working a pretty good gimmick on her Twitter

Natalya hasn’t been on television much of late, leaving her in something of a creative purgatory. She’s a worker at heart though, and she was quick to snatch up any opportunity to start working a new gimmick on her social media channels.

Said gimmick came about after Guinness World Records recognized multiple achievements from her time in WWE — most pay-per-view appearances, most matches for a female in WWE, and most wins for a female in WWE. Nattie took advantage right away by instantly taking on a high and mighty attitude and speaking often through an assistant who would release messages on her behalf:

I am Natalya’s assistant, and she asked me to release this before #Smackdown, as she wants to be celebrated, but is too big of a deal now to post it herself. It is my honor to honor her. Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/Mng7HkIUfa — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 24, 2021

If that’s all she ever put out, it would have been amazing. But she’s kept it going without beating us over the head with it and it’s been great all the way.

From responding to her friend and former WWE Champ Ronda Rousey:

Hi. This is Natalya’s assistant. You might have noticed it’s taken a few days to reply, but that’s because Natalya is a three time world record holder. I can pass her a note about this, but please know I will be spelling your name with an “h” like a normal person. Bye Rhonda. https://t.co/UkjiFaduk9 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 28, 2021

To her own twist on New Year’s:

This is Natalya’s assistant. She asked me to attach this for immediate release. She also told me to note that she got me a really big Christmas present from Louis Vuitton, and she’s really selfless and a 3 time world record holder. pic.twitter.com/ssYmp5box5 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 3, 2022

To gems like this:

This is Natalya's assistant, and this is an important quote from Ms Neidhart earlier today: “When you think about it, wind is just air that’s in a hurry. Like life, but with air. Think on it, absorb and reflect." She also wants to make clear that no photoshop was used. Just aura. pic.twitter.com/jnPUGdshCR — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 7, 2022

Finally, this:

This is Natalya's assistant, and I'm blessed to work for such a brave and honorable woman. pic.twitter.com/9vnUIveBc8 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 8, 2022

If she can find a way to put this on TV, it could be absolute gold.