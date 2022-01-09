WWE Royal Rumble 2022 match card, rumors

The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Royal Rumble event set to take place on Sat., Jan. 29, 2022, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, the company’s annual beginning of the year showcase featuring its most popular gimmick match. It will crown the next number one contender to either the Raw (WWE) or SmackDown (Universal) championship for the men, and either the Raw or SmackDown women’s title for the women.

We’re still a couple weeks out from showtime, but the card is already loaded up:

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Who has been announced for the match so far: Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Dana Brooke, Natalya, Mickie James, Tamina, Shayna Baszler, Summer Rae, Aliyah, Shotzi

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Who has been announced for the match so far: Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Angelo Dawkins, Austin Theory, Johnny Knoxville, Sheamus

WWE championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

When Roman Reigns was pulled from Day 1 due to being diagnosed with COVID, the decision was made to put Lesnar in the WWE championship match. Then, the decision was made to have him win. The next night on Raw, Lashley won a Fatal 4-Way to become top contender and the match was set for this show.

Raw women’s championship: Becky Lynch vs. TBA

Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Doudrop all tried to lay claim to being next in line to challenge for the title, so a triple threat match was booked for Monday Night Raw next week to determine who will get their next chance.

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Maryse tried her best to help The Miz defeat Edge at Day 1, but Phoenix made her big return to the main roster to ensure it didn’t happen. The result was an Edge victory. It wasn’t long before challenges for a mixed tag were made and accepted. Here we are.

For whatever reason, WWE hasn’t quite made Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins official for this show, despite the fact that that was the big tease from SmackDown this past week. We’ll see what happens there.

Otherwise, it’s looking like this is the card we’ll be getting.

Like it?