WWE announces Sasha Banks is out 6-8 weeks with a foot injury

Last weekend’s WWE Holiday Tour house shows wrapped up on Sun., Jan. 2 with videos of Sasha Banks being helped to the back after her match with Charlotte Flair in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

After much concern was shared online about clips of The Boss’ leg getting caught underneath her while taking a backbreaker, Sasha tweeted that she was “good”. But there wasn’t anything official or on the rumor mill beyond that, except one report she had suffered a “sprained leg”.

After Banks didn’t appear on SmackDown last night (Jan. 8), WWE has now issued the following update:

BREAKING: @SashaBanksWWE is expected to be out of action for 6-8 weeks after suffering a foot injury Sunday evening at a WWE Live! event in Fayetteville, NC.https://t.co/4jdY3YvWEM pic.twitter.com/JJkYiceRLs — WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2022

If this is accurate, the bone bruise will keep Sasha out of Royal Rumble — a match she likely would have been among the favorites to win. WWE’s almost filled that match out at this point though, but we can hold out hold this is an exaggerated estimate and Banks could be back as a surprise entrant Jan. 29 in St. Louis.

We’ll see what happens. In the meantime, we’ll just say get well soon to The Blueprint.