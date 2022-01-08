‘Will the champions get on the same page?’

Generally in pro wrestling, and especially in WWE, tag teams are made to be broken up.

Former Raw Tag champs AJ Styles & Omos are currently going through it. Former Women’s Tag titleholders Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. are on the verge. And the current red brand men’s pairs champions may be on the brink.

At least, that’s what WWE’s teasing for Raw this Monday (Jan. 10). Riddle’s showing off cost him a singles match against Otis in December. Then last week it cost RK-Bro one against Alpha Academy.

I don’t recall that one being billed as a Championship Contenders Match™, but Otis & Chad Gable beat the champs, so this Monday they get a title shot. And in promoting it, WWE is wondering if RK-Bro will “get on the same page”...

Ponder that as you get ready for Monday night, which will also feature Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Doudrop for the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s title at Royal Rumble, and the start of Alexa Bliss’ road back. The venue is also advertising that WWE champ Brock Lesnar will be there.