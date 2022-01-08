Johnny Knoxville will indeed be in the Royal Rumble

On New Year’s Day, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville released a video making clear his desire to enter this year’s men’s Royal Rumble match. WWE didn’t come out and say it wasn’t going to happen, making folks assume it definitely would. But it was never official.

Until now.

Indeed, Knoxville appeared on Friday Night SmackDown this week. He was seeking out management about actually following through on his word. He ran into Sami Zayn, who tried to scare him off and instead of taking heed to what was said, Knoxville went out and proved he does indeed have what it takes.

He snuck up on Zayn from behind and threw him over the top rope. That’s all you have to do to win the Royal Rumble, after all!

Naturally, WWE officials were so impressed by this they instantly granted Knoxville’s wish and he will enter the Royal Rumble. Now we get to wonder what crazy stunt he’ll do, or crazy bump he’ll take, in the match.

Elsewhere, Sheamus also declared for the match, bringing the list of confirmed entrants up to seven:

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Angelo Dawkins

Montez Ford

Austin Theory

Johnny Knoxville

Sheamus

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: