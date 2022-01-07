William Regal reacts to his WWE release

WWE’s sweeping cuts this week to the NXT and Performance Center staff included William Regal, who is one of the most respected people associated with the brand.

WWE’s apparent strategy to remove Triple H’s people from the company has reportedly dropped morale backstage to the bottom of the barrel.

Regal reacted to WWE’s decision to fire him by posting the following message on Twitter tonight:

Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 8, 2022

I will add that @WWE saved my life in 1999 when they didn’t need to, kept my family fed and took me all around the world. You have my gratitude forever. You allowed me to live a charmed life. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 8, 2022

Regal expressed gratitude and took the high road here. It sounds like he won’t be airing any dirty laundry about WWE going forward.