Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns official for Royal Rumble

While this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown was largely about Universal Champion Roman Reigns returning from COVID-19 so he could be confronted by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (and Paul Heyman), it eventually got around to the fact that Reigns doesn’t have an opponent for Royal Rumble. Sure, we’re still eventually getting to the planned Day 1 main event but Lesnar is already scheduled to defend his title against Bobby Lashley on Jan. 29, 2022, in St. Louis.

What about Reigns?

As it turns out, Adam Pearce was tasked with finding an opponent for him. He was told it could be anyone. He went about that process, we saw nothing of what it entailed, and then, to close this week’s SmackDown, we saw the camera pan from Reigns to the surprise reveal.

Seth Rollins.

And we thought Christmas had already passed. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lky3DfGSX0 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 8, 2022

I’m not entirely sure how Rollins losing a WWE championship match instantly qualifies him to challenge for the other title, which has actually been protected far more over the past however many years, but there you have it.

Here’s the updated Royal Rumble match card: