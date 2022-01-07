Bella Twins, Lita, Mickie James, more announced for women’s Royal Rumble

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, having dealt with her latest challenge and looking ahead to the future, showed up on SmackDown this week to reveal a video package announcing a list of women who will compete in the women’s Royal Rumble match this year. It’s quite the list!

Included:

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki Bella

Brie Bella

Shotzi

Natalya

Michelle McCool

Dana Brooke

Carmella

Zelina Vega

Mickie James

Tamina

Kelly Kelly

Aliyah

Summer Rae

Naomi

Shayna Baszler

Lita

Charlotte Flair

At the end of it, Flair revealed she, too, will enter the match. If she wins, she’ll choose her own opponent for WrestleMania 38.

Interesting!

It’s also noteworthy that this will mark the return of the both the Bella Twins, Summer Rae, Lita, Kelly Kelly, and Michelle McCool. Even more noteworthy is Mickie James’ inclusion, considering she is the current Impact Knockouts champion. Pat McAfee addressed her as such on the broadcast, no less.

The forbidden door has reached WWE, it seems!

There are only 19 names here, leaving the door open for 11 more surprises.

Like it?