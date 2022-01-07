Bella Twins, Lita, Mickie James, more announced for women’s Royal Rumble

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, having dealt with her latest challenge and looking ahead to the future, showed up on SmackDown this week to reveal a video package announcing a list of women who will compete in the women’s Royal Rumble match this year. It’s quite the list!
Included:
- Rhea Ripley
- Nikki A.S.H.
- Nikki Bella
- Brie Bella
- Shotzi
- Natalya
- Michelle McCool
- Dana Brooke
- Carmella
- Zelina Vega
- Mickie James
- Tamina
- Kelly Kelly
- Aliyah
- Summer Rae
- Naomi
- Shayna Baszler
- Lita
- Charlotte Flair
At the end of it, Flair revealed she, too, will enter the match. If she wins, she’ll choose her own opponent for WrestleMania 38.
Interesting!
It’s also noteworthy that this will mark the return of the both the Bella Twins, Summer Rae, Lita, Kelly Kelly, and Michelle McCool. Even more noteworthy is Mickie James’ inclusion, considering she is the current Impact Knockouts champion. Pat McAfee addressed her as such on the broadcast, no less.
The forbidden door has reached WWE, it seems!
There are only 19 names here, leaving the door open for 11 more surprises.
