More Usos vs. New Day coming our way on SmackDown

WWE’s promotion for the Jan. 7 SmackDown has largely focused on a confrontation between Universal champion Roman Reigns and new WWE titleholder Brock Lesnar. The pair were supposed to meet for Roman’s belt at Day 1 last weekend, but COVID kept the Tribal Chief off the show. Now Paul Heyman’s allied himself with Brock, and the march to WrestleMania 38 is on.

More Reigns/Lesnar isn’t the only familiar rivalry we’ll see on the show, however. This afternoon, we learned that The New Day will get another shot at The Usos’ SmackDown Tag titles in a Street Fight. The teams just faced off in Atlanta on the Jan. 1 PPV Premium Live Event.

The New Day to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles The Usos were “The Ones” to retain their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The New Day at the WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event. Now, King Woods and “The Hand of the King,” Sir Kofi Kingston will get another opportunity at gold. Don’t miss a moment of the what’s certain to be an explosive SmackDown Tag Team Title showdown between the longstanding adversaries, tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

The description for the WWE Now video on the company’s YouTube says the rematch will be a “Samoan Street Fight”.

We’re also getting Sami Zayn vs. Rick Boogs. Boogs is the right-hand man of Intercontinental champ Shinsuke Nakamura, and Zayn is the #1 contender for Nak’s belt.

