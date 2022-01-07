Apparently Kairi Sane isn’t a free agent just yet

Last month, amidst online indications from Kairi Sane that she was done with WWE, there were reports that the Mae Young Classic winner and former NXT Women’s champion was done with the company.

And it still seems like just a matter of time. But that time is not here yet.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s latest update on Sane (previously and probably in the future known as Kairi Hojo) says her current WWE contract will expire in February 2022. In the Dec. 13 edition of the WON, Dave Meltzer had previously reported that Kairi was already a free agent. He also writes about the 33 year old’s future options in the latest edition:

“Her deal expires next month. She could if she wanted to wrestle in Japan and if the travel situation improves she could work for AEW where she’d be a great fit coming in for specific shows and times while still living in Japan.”

Stardom wanted the Pirate Princess to make an appearance on last spring’s 10th Anniversary show, but WWE allegedly rejected their request. Now, it sounds like she’ll be able to work for New Japan’s sister promotion — and wherever else she wants and COVID allows — soon enough.