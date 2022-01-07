WWE featured six total matches on the main card of Day 1, which took place on Jan. 1, 2022.

The main card of this pay-per-view (PPV) lasted 2 hours, 49 minutes, and 53 seconds (2h 49m 53s). Here is a sorted list of the bell-to-bell times for the six matches that took place during this event:

20m 03s: Edge vs. The Miz

17m 03s: The Usos vs. New Day

16m 57s: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

11m 15s: RK-Bro vs. Street Profits

9m 42s: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

8m 20s: Big E vs. Lesnar vs. Rollins vs. Owens vs. Lashley

These times add up to 1h 23m 20s, which is roughly 49.1% of the show. For comparison’s sake, the overall match time percentage for all WWE PPVs since the start of 2013 is 53.9%.

Brock Lesnar has now wrestled in two matches since he returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021. His match at Day 1 served as a reminder that most Lesnar matches don’t go long. That doesn’t mean the match was bad; many folks seem to be choosing either his match or the New Day’s tag match as the best bout on this card. But WWE fans should get used to shorter matches for the WWE championship while The Beast is holding the strap. Former champ Big E didn’t even last as long in his title defense as Madcap Moss was able to hang in there against Drew McIntyre. That’s definitely not something I expected to see on this night.

Meanwhile, marathon man Edge is always a good bet to wrestle a very long match, and that’s what he did once again at Day 1. When he’s in there with Seth Rollins for 20 minutes, great things happen. When he’s instead getting it on with the Miz for 20 minutes, well, let’s just say it becomes very obvious that The Miz is nowhere close to Seth’s level in the ring.

Overall, the Day 1 card only included 49.1% match time, which is low for a non-stadium WWE event. It ranks 103rd highest in this metric out of all 124 WWE PPV events going back to the start of 2013. WWE lost the originally planned main event for this card when Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID.

Are you surprised by any of these results, Cagesiders? Which of these matches received less (or more) time than you hoped for?