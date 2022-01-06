According to Fightful, WWE has released Samoa Joe. This is the second time Joe has been fired by the company in the last year.

Joe was initially released by WWE in April 2021, following WrestleMania 37. He re-signed with the promotion roughly two months later to become William Regal’s chief enforcer in NXT. He won the NXT championship from Karrion Kross in August at TakeOver 36, but relinquished the title due to injury right before the rebranded NXT 2.0 kicked off in mid-September. Joe has been off television since then.

Joe’s return to NXT (after being released) was said to be a Triple H decision. Considering WWE’s latest round of NXT cuts that took place yesterday evening, which was said to be specifically focused on removing Triple H’s people and moving in a new direction, it’s not surprising at all to see that Joe was once again released by the promotion.