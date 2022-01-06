WALTER’s final match in NXT UK is officially booked

No wrestler is more synonymous with the NXT UK brand than WALTER, who held their top title for nearly 900 days before losing it last August at TakeOver 36.

WALTER has been largely absent from NXT UK since he dropped the title. He most recently competed on this week’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT in the USA in a tag team match that also featured Raw star Matt Riddle.

With the rumor mill buzzing about WALTER preparing for a main roster call-up, WWE has officially booked his final match “for now” in NXT UK. He will take on Nathan Frazer next Thursday (Jan. 13) in what is being called WALTER’s Last Stand. The embedded video at the top of this post includes a promo from WALTER where he explains why he needs to win this match.

Looking ahead, the SmackDown roster could really use a new challenger for Roman Reigns if Drew McIntyre has to miss some time due to his neck issue. There’s also the men’s Royal Rumble match, where WALTER could presumably be a surprise entrant and eliminate Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Or maybe he’ll just stick around in NXT 2.0 for a while and eventually get it on with Bron Breakker.

What do you think the future holds for WALTER in WWE, Cagesiders?