WWE releases Gabe Sapolsky

The biggest pro wrestling news story from yesterday involved WWE’s latest round of cuts, which honed in on Performance Center staff and the NXT brand. William Regal, Road Dogg, Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, Scott Armstrong, and several more people were released by WWE. With NXT now being rebranded and clearly moving in a new direction, it sounds like these cuts may have been specifically focused on removing Triple H’s people.

Earlier this morning, Gabe Sapolsky sent out the following tweet, which implied that he was also released by WWE:

Looks like the end of the road. Thank you everyone. Love you all! pic.twitter.com/rcz2A4hOqj — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) January 6, 2022

“Looks like the end of the road. Thank you everyone. Love you all!”

PW Insider has since confirmed that Gabe Sapolsky is gone from WWE.

Sapolsky’s career in pro wrestling has included stints in ECW, Ring of Honor, and Dragon Gate USA. He also founded EVOLVE, which was purchased by WWE in 2020. Gabe has been working for WWE on the NXT brand since 2018.