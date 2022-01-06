Roman Reigns is medically cleared to return to WWE

Roman Reigns was scheduled to defend the Universal championship against Brock Lesnar in the main event of last weekend’s (Jan. 1) WWE Day 1 event, but the match was removed from the show when Reigns revealed that he tested positive for COVID.

In a welcome update, WWE announced a short while ago that Roman has been medically cleared and will return on tomorrow night’s (Jan. 7) episode of SmackDown on FOX:

BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns has been medically cleared and is set to return at tomorrow's Friday Night #SmackDown.



What will @BrockLesnar have in store for their explosive confrontation?https://t.co/XwdDFSEX0i pic.twitter.com/1vbMQO6XZW — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2022

It’s definitely good news to hear that Reigns is okay. His return to television less than a week after testing positive for COVID is possible due to WWE’s new COVID policies.

Free agent Brock Lesnar has promised to show up on SmackDown to confront Reigns, so they’ll continue where they left off in December. The big difference now, of course, is that Paul Heyman is firmly in Brock’s corner, and Brock is the WWE champion.

Lesnar pinned Big E to win that title at Day 1, and is scheduled to defend it against Bobby Lashley on Jan. 29 at Royal Rumble.

What do you think will happen when the two champs are face-to-face tomorrow night, Cagesiders?