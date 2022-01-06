The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Jan. 4) episode of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT garnered 685,000 viewers for a 0.16 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 24th place in the demo rating on cable for the night. These numbers are in a similar range to last week’s 662,000 viewers and 0.16 demo rating, though it fell a decent amount from last week’s 15th place finish on cable.

This episode was NXT’s loaded New Year’s Evil event, with Bron Breakker defeating Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT championship. In addition to that match, the NXT women’s title was defended by Mandy Rose, and there was a title unification bout. The card also featured main roster stars AJ Styles and Matt Riddle, who both lost matches on Raw the night before.

The overall numbers are pretty good relative to what NXT has delivered since rebranding in September. But it was reasonable to expect a bump up from last week’s demo rating based on the hype surrounding this event, and that ratings boost didn’t happen.

In the meantime, here's our usual look at NXT's viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

