Road Dogg reacts to his WWE release

Road Dogg was one of many people included in WWE’s latest round of cuts, which took place yesterday. The releases focused on the Performance Center staff and NXT brand, with the rumor mill indicating most of these cuts were made to specifically remove Triple H’s people. There aren’t a lot of people more closely associated with Triple H than the New Age Outlaw, who has been working in WWE as a producer for the NXT brand.

Dogg issued a statement on Facebook after the news broke. It sounds like he’s doing just fine:

“Guys, I’m doing well and I thank you for all the love. I’m gonna take a few days for my self and process this. God is still on the throne and will provide. It’s just business!”

He is on board with the idea that this decision is best for WWE’s business, but it’s worth keeping in mind that there is a human cost to these releases.

Former NXT tag champion Danny Burch was another name on WWE’s cut list, and here is how he reacted to his release on Twitter:

2022…you’ve been fun 5 days in — Martin Stone (@strongstylebrit) January 6, 2022

WWE released more than 80 wrestlers last year, and they didn’t waste any time getting into the cuts in 2022. Strap in, folks, because the “fun” is just beginning.