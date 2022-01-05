The story of Allison Danger’s brief time at WWE shows the human cost of releases

For her part, Cathy “Allison Danger” Corino was nothing but gracious about her short stint as a WWE Performance Center coach after it ended along with several others’ when they were released this afternoon (Jan. 5).

Thank you @NXTMattBloom Thank you @ShawnMichaels Thank you @WWE The ride was short but absolutely amazing. I'll forever be grateful for your warmth and giving this old gal a shot at living her dream.

Her friend, indie announcer extraordinaire Lenny Leonard, didn’t pull any punches when describing Corino’s exprience in a Twitter thread:

Here’s a thread about one of my best friends in the entire world..Its a long one.. sorry..

You dedicate 20 years of your life to pro wrestling. Endure physical and mental stress and injury but persevere until you are ultimately offered your dream job.

Come on down and coach in Orlando. You sign on the dotted line, pack your entire life into a truck and move from Vegas to Florida, uprooting your family, and your child from their friends and school to chase your dream.

3 months go by, no performance issues to speak of, by all accounts you’re fitting in well. You are asked to go in to help as they are shorthanded, and you get exposed to Covid... ruining your Christmas by being a good soldier and are forced to quarantine.

You survive and make it through New Year’s and your child that you dragged across the country to accompany you is starting their first day at their new school today. You pick them up from the car circle and as they are getting in the car,they hear you are on the phone

It’s your boss telling you you’re fired, 3 months after you moved across the country for your “dream job”.

